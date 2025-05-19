Pizza shop, arcade to open at former Wonderland Pier site in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. — It’s not a luxury hotel (yet) but it also won’t be a total dead zone. There will be a pizza shop and an arcade open this summer at the former Gillian’s Wonderland Pier site at 6th and the Boardwalk.

Eustace Mita, owner of the site of the beloved amusement park whose shuttering last year led to a wave of anger, nostalgia and sadness, said he would operate the “Ocean City Pizza Company,” at the site of the old Sixth Street Pizza, and open an arcade on the Boardwalk, as well.

The rides, though, most of which are still visible through the side gates, will not operate, he said. The pizza shop and arcade will open Friday, May 23, in time for Memorial Day Weekend, he said.

Playland’s Castaway Cove remains the only amusement park on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Mita is still pursuing his controversial plan to remake the site as “Icona in Wonderland,” a 252-room hotel and resort that would keep the iconic Ferris wheel, Merry Go Round, and wet boats kiddie ride.

Mita said Monday he expected to present the plans for the hotel to City Council in July.

In the meantime, to at least keep the north end of the Boardwalk from becoming “dark and lacking energy,” he said, the Wonderland building was freshly painted in purple and pink, and the plan for the pizza shop and arcade came together.