It was not clear Wednesday how significant a factor the barb about DiNubile may have been in Flacco’s killing. Nast testified that several brawls preceded the moment when Atkinson allegedly shot Flacco in the chest. And during one of the encounters, Nast said, Flacco saw Atkinson’s weapon, thought it was a cap gun, and dared him to fire it — which he did, Nast said, unloading two shots that did not hit anyone.