During a recent period in Pam Matusz’s English arts class, eighth graders took turns reading aloud from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which they will perform at the end of the quarter. One girl who needed a break left her desk to stretch out on a sofa. Next door, a student stretched out on the floor, with his math book. Every classroom has alternate seating options, such as bean bags and yoga balls; students who may feel overwhelmed are encouraged to use them.