Gov. Murphy signed a bill Thursday banning discrimination in the workplace or schools based on hairstyle or texture, making New Jersey the third state to enact such protection.
The action came exactly a year after Andrew Johnson, a black wrestler at Buena Regional High in Atlantic County, decided to have his dreadlocks cut to avoid forfeiting his match after a white referee said Johnson could not wrestle without covering his hair. A video of the hair-cutting went viral and prompted charges of racism.
“Race-based discrimination will not be tolerated in the State of New Jersey," Murphy said in a statement. “No one should be made to feel uncomfortable or be discriminated against because of their natural hair."
Earlier this year, California and New York passed measures that ban race-based hair discrimination. Thirteen other states are considering similar bills, according to advocates for CROWN — Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Network, a coalition of civil rights groups.
Lawmakers who sponsored the New Jersey bill said they were inspired by Johnson, now 17, to strengthen the state’s anti-discrimination laws. The video of the haircutting was posted online and shows a distressed Johnson standing on the mat as a Buena trainer uses scissors to remove several inches of hair.
"This law will ensure people of color are free to wear their hair however they feel best represents them, whether that be locks, braids, twists or curls. No one should ever be told it is ‘unprofessional’ to embrace their culture,” state Sen. Sandra B. Cunningham, (D., Hudson), said in a statement.
