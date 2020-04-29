When Haddonfield parents needed reliable child care before and after school, they started their own program, enrolling thousands of youngsters over 35 years.
Launched in 1985, the Haddonfield Child Care program will come to an end in September. The district plans to award the contract for the program to a higher bidder, AlphaBEST Education, a national child-care provider.
The move stunned Haddonfield Child Care officials and angered some parents who have enjoyed the hometown program staffed by locals, which enrolls about 250 pupils in kindergarten through eighth grade.
”I thought it was a life-saver,” said Haddonfield Child Care President Kathy Morris, whose three children went through the program.
Morris said Haddonfield Child Care agreed to continue to operate its kindergarten extended day program until the end of the 2020-21 school year. About 50 pupils are enrolled.
In a statement Wednesday, the district said it selected AlphaBEST because it has a well-designed curriculum and better programming including yoga, cricket, Mandarin, Spanish, and American Sign Language classes.
The switch will generate about $55,000 in fees to use the district’s schools to house the program, the statement said. Haddonfield Child Care, which previously paid no fees, put in the minimum bid of $25,000.
This marks the first time the Haddonfield district, one of the most affluent in South Jersey, issued a request for proposals for the child-care program. Seven proposals were submitted in February and two finalists selected.
Parents will pay roughly the same tuition rates under the new contract, according to the district. Haddonfield Child Care charges $154 a month for a child who attends before school five days a week; AlphaBEST charges $151.
Haddonfield Child Care officials say their program has been effective because it was created and operated by parents. Most of the volunteers are residents. Pupils can do homework, get tutoring, or participate in a range of enrichment activities including art, music, and video games.
”It’s really sad for our community,” said spokesperson Cheryl Squadrito. “We never saw this coming. It was a really great program.”
AlphaBEST has locations in 12 states and Washington, D.C. In New Jersey, it operates in six districts; it has no programs in Pennsylvania.
“We are excited to be working with the Haddonfield community and families,” Judy Nee, CEO of AlphaBEST, said in the district’s statement. “We also know how difficult change can be, and we are committed to working closely with the school district and community to make this a smooth transition.”
The board is expected to approve the contract at a virtual meeting Thursday night. It also is expected to approve its 2020-21 budget and to appoint Charles Klaus as superintendent, replacing Larry Mussoline, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Morris said the Haddonfield Child Care board plans to meet next week to figure out next steps. The town doesn’t have enough children to support two programs, she said.
”All things come to an end,” she said. “It’s out of our control.”