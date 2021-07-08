A Burlington County man accused of harassing Black neighbors in a racist rant has been charged with stalking them and damaging their vehicles with slingshots and a BB gun, authorities announced Thursday.

Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, faces a host of additional charges, including criminal mischief, stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon, county Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener said in a statement.

Mathews was arrested Monday after protesters converged on his home in the 3600 Block of Gramercy Way after a video of a racist-laden confrontation between Mathews and a neighbor went viral. Mathews dared people to “come see me” and dozens showed up.

Authorities said the new charges were brought after Mount Laurel police searched Mathews’ two-story condominium in the Essex Place development. Police seized a slingshot and multiple ball bearings that matched projectiles used to damage neighbors’ vehicles, causing $2,500 in damage, the statement said. Mathews is also accused of stalking one of the vehicle owners.

Police also seized numerous psilocybin mushrooms, known for their hallucinogenic effect, as well as packaging materials, the prosecutor said.

Mathews was charged on July 2 with harassing his neighbors following confrontations in which he hurled racial slurs and made lewd gestures. He was released on a summons.

The video that captured the altercation went viral and protesters began showing up Monday morning. The crowd swelled to more than 150 people, some chanting for Mathews to come outside.

Mathews is being held in the county jail in Mount Holly. A detention hearing scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Tuesday because of the additional charges.

This is a developing story.