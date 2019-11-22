The gunfire erupted during last Friday’s playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden High School. It halted the game in the third quarter and sent both teams and spectators scrambling. Three people were wounded — Micah Tennant, 10, who was struck in the neck and died of his injuries Wednesday; an unidentified 15-year-old boy; and Ibn Abdullah, 27, the target of the shooting, who also has been charged in the incident.