A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at a party in South Jersey last month that left three dead and 11 others injured, authorities said Thursday.

Larry McCrae, 39, of Bridgeton, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun for two firearms that were recovered, said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae in a news release.

McCrae has not been identified as a suspected shooter, the prosecutor said. McCrae was being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

The shooting occurred just before midnight May 22 at a home in Fairfield Township, a community outside of Bridgeton in Cumberland County.

The deceased victims have been identified as Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville City, and Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton.

Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, has been charged with unlawful possession of a gun — but not the homicides. Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was the first person arrested in the case. He has been charged with gun-related offenses.