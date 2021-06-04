A 36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a party in South Jersey last month that left three dead and 11 injured, authorities said Thursday.

Kevin K. Dawkins, of Bridgeton, was one of three men already arrested on gun charges related to the shooting that occurred just before midnight May 22 at a home in Fairfield Township, a community outside Bridgeton in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McCrae said in a news release Friday that Dawkins now faces a charge of attempted murder. She provided no other details about the ongoing investigation. Dawkins was the first person arrested in the case and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

The deceased have been identified as Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville City, and Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton.