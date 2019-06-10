In what will likely be welcome news for commuters, NJ Transit’s River Line will resume its normal weekday schedule on Monday.
The light rail line, which serves about 8,500 people daily, saw its service dramatically disrupted after a recent inspection found hairline cracks on some of the Camden-to-Trenton line’s cars; as of Friday afternoon, only five of the line’s 20 cars were in operation.
On Sunday, the transit agency posted a notice on its website about its return to full service, “following rigorous, around-the-clock testing and inspections of vehicle wheels over the last 48 hours.”
The agency added that express shuttle bus service would be available during the morning and afternoon rush between the river line’s four busiest stations: Trenton Transit Center, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park and the Walter Rand Transportation Center.