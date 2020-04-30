Philadelphia police released video Thursday of an alleged carjacker who they say critically injured a woman in a hit-and-run collision April 17 in North Philadelphia.
Police said the man is believed to have been at a Target store earlier that day, based on a receipt found in his vehicle and video obtained from the store. The store video showed a man fitting the description of the carjacker entering with a woman, then both leaving with carts full of merchandise.
About 10 that night, police said, a man driving on 17th Street near Diamond Street crashed his vehicle into a car. The man got out of his vehicle, as seen in the video released by police.
Police said the man then jumped into the back seat of a car driven by a 23-year-old woman, who had observed the accident in her rear-view mirror while on 17th. He ordered her to drive away, but she refused, and he pushed her out of her car and drove away, police said.
While driving that vehicle, police said, he struck a pedestrian several blocks to the south, on the 1500 block of Willington Street.
Police — who did not identify the pedestrian — said she suffered severe trauma to her legs, a broken pelvis, and a large cut to one leg, and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was in critical condition.
After hitting the pedestrian, the man drove away, but crashed the car a short while later in an abandoned lot on Smedley Street, then ran off, police said.
Anyone with information about the carjacker or the people seen in the store video is asked to call Detective Waring or Detective Callahan at Central Detectives, 215-686-3048, or the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (-8477).