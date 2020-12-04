Two men were wounded, one of them fatally, in a North Philadelphia street shooting Friday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was reported at 3:53 p.m. on the 3100 block of Darien Street. Arriving police officers scooped up a 48-year-old man who had been shot once in the chest and took him to Temple Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:26 p.m. His name was not released.
Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man who had been shot three times in the buttocks walked into Temple University Hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.
Police reported no arrests, and released no other details, including the relationship between the two men.