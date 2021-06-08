A 29-year-old man was killed in a double shooting early Monday evening at a corner store in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia.

The man and a 53-year-old woman were shot inside Roman Grocery, on the corner of 18th and West Butler Streets just after 5:30 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was shot three times in the chest and once in the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6.

The woman was shot once in the chest, police said. Officers took her to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests had been made. No other details were available.

As of 7 p.m., three other people had been shot in separate incidents throughout the city, police said. All of the victims were reported in stable condition.