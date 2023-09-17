Two men were killed overnight in separate North Philly shootings

Philadelphia police are investigating an early Sunday shooting on North Bonsall Street.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting victim on the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street.

A male in his 30s had suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and back. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrest has been made.

City police are also investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the city’s Fern Rock section late Saturday.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to police, at West Chew near North Broad Street, close to the SEPTA Olney Transportation Center.

Officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, laying in the street. He had been shot in the chest, abdomen and buttocks.

The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where officials said he was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m.

No arrests have been made.