One might think that falling into a port-a-potty and then being featured in a viral video is punishment enough for body-slamming the top of said portable toilet.
One would be wrong.
At least, that’s according to North Wildwood Police, who on Monday arrested Robert Daniels, 26, of Philadelphia, and charged him with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. They allege the vest-donning man damaged city property when he hurled himself off a Wildwood seawall — perhaps attempting to parkour off the top of a port-a-potty at Pine and Olde New Jersey avenues — and immediately fell through the top of the portable toilet and into … well, use your imagination.
The video went viral after being posted online on Sunday, Feb. 23, by the sports blog/viral content farm Barstool Sports and Daniels was arrested about a week later. No word from cops in North Wildwood as to when the offense actually occurred.
Police said Daniels was processed and released, pending his appearance in North Wildwood Municipal Court.
Unfortunately, no mug shot was available as of Tuesday morning. Check back for updates.