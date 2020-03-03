At least, that’s according to North Wildwood Police, who on Monday arrested Robert Daniels, 26, of Philadelphia, and charged him with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. They allege the vest-donning man damaged city property when he hurled himself off a Wildwood seawall — perhaps attempting to parkour off the top of a port-a-potty at Pine and Olde New Jersey avenues — and immediately fell through the top of the portable toilet and into … well, use your imagination.