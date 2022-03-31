Some high drama is possible in the skies over Philly tonight, but it won’t be from the northern lights.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to cross the region during the evening, and the National Weather Service says that it’s possible they could spawn a tornado, especially west of the city.

The government’s Storm Prediction Center has the entire region, and most of Pennsylvania and New Jersey in risk zones for strong storms, those with wind gusts approaching 60 mph.

In addition, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly says it is possible that conditions might align to incite winds to blow in a corkscrew-like pattern, thus the slight chance of tornadoes, particularly in Chester and Montgomery Counties.

Meanwhile, a storm watch was in effect for outer space, and that was the source of the buzz about the potential of seeing the northern lights Thursday night as far south as Philadelphia.

The Space Weather Prediction Center, in Colorado, reported that a massive solar storm on Monday resulted in a “Coronal Mass Ejection” that was speeding toward earth at about 500 miles a second and was due to arrive by Thursday morning.

The light display known as the aurora borealis in the Northern Hemisphere is ignited by electrically charged particles from the sun interacting with the earth’s magnetic field.

The undulating curtains of ever-changing light can constitute a surreal, spectacular vision, however they won’t be seen tonight around here.

In addition to the clouds, AccuWeather Inc. astronomy specialist Brian Lada says they likely wouldn’t be visible as far south as the northern Pennsylvania border. However another solar storm and another shot at the aurora is possible on the weekend, AccuWeather says.

Lightning is a far-more realistic possibility over Philly Thursday night as the atmosphere is in a state of upheaval.

Temperatures dropped below freezing on three consecutive days this week, the first time that has happened so late in the season in 40 years in Philly, and it has been exceptionally dry. By contrast, Thursday morning was relatively balmy and the air was swollen with moisture, as evidenced by the heavy dew.

Some showers could break out by early afternoon, however, the nasty stuff is expected to hold off until late in the day or early evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.