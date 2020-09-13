Nourish, a vegan cafe that opened about eight months ago at Seventh and South Streets, was destroyed by fire Saturday.
“I don’t have words right now ... just thankful everyone is OK," an Instagram post said. "Just know we are now closed... until we rebuild ... and yes the whole place is gone.”
The fire, reported shortly after 6 p.m., was under investigation, a Fire Department spokesperson said. The building at 650 South St. also housed apartments upstairs. The spokesperson said no employees, customers, or firefighters were injured.
Nourish joined the city’s growing collection of Black-owned vegan restaurants when it opened Jan. 26 in a storefront that had seen assorted cafes in recent years, including Spice End, Steve’s Steaks, and Dickey’s BBQ.
Nourish’s menu included an assortment of plant-based dishes, most notably juices, superfood smoothies, breakfast burritos, and a fried “chicken” sandwich. On Friday, Nourish had begun to offer a “meal prep” program that would provide a week’s worth of food for pickup.
Owner Sarah Scandone, who previously owned Hibiscus Cafe in West Philadelphia, did not return a message seeking comment.