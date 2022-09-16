The November Project, a nonprofit fitness organization that hosts free workout sessions in cities around the country, will hold a large-scale free workout on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum this weekend.

Organizers expect to draw about 800 people to the workout, which is part of the November Project’s “Summit Weekend.” The annual event brings together participants from the project’s various branches — based in about 50 cities — for a number of free fitness events. This year’s event is being hosted in Philadelphia, according to the press release.

Those interested in participating in Saturday’s free workout should meet at the Art Museum steps at 6:25 a.m. The nonprofit is also hosting a number of other fitness events this weekend, including tours of Philadelphia and a citywide scavenger hunt on Saturday. November Project members in town for the weekend can also get a discount on entry to the Philadelphia Distance Run on Sunday.