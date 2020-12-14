Ombudsmen deal with all kinds of issues, including potential rights violations, says Kimberly Shetler, an ombudsman specialist with the state’s ombudsman office. But in general, they are there to advocate for long-term care consumers, help resolve issues, inform you of your rights, and connect you with the resources and information. They can either help you fix the problem yourself, or intervene and try to come to a solution with the facility on your behalf.