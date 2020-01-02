It’s always worth a second look at the wonderful photos from the Pennsylvania Ballet’s performance of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, which ran over the holidays at the Academy of Music. The company has been performing the holiday favorite every year since 1968. The show, a veritable endurance test for dancers, generates a large portion of the company’s annual income. This year’s audiences were treated to a refurbished Christmas tree, which received nearly $100,000 in upgrades, as part of the elaborate set.