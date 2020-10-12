Along with competing against those alternatives, a segment of the dairy industry has also been trying to promote whole milk above milks with lesser fat content, such as skim or 1%. On some rural Pennsylvania roads, “Drink whole milk” or “Drink 97% fat free milk” slogans are affixed to trees or spray-painted on hay bales. The “97 Milk” movement was started by Lebanon County farmer Nelson Troutman in 2019 as a pushback against Michelle Obama’s Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 that revamped school lunches and cut whole milk from most menus.