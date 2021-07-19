A small banner plane made an emergency landing on the Ninth Street Bridge in Ocean City, N.J., Monday afternoon.

Landon Lucas, an 18-year-old pilot with Paramount Air Service, was flying a banner near Atlantic City’s Steel Pier when his plane began experiencing engine trouble, said Doug Bergen, Ocean City’s public information officer.

Lucas released the banner into the ocean, and attempted to reach the Ocean City Municipal Airport before noticing a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes on the Route 52 Causeway. Lucas landed the plane on the bridge with no damage to himself, motorists, or the plane, Bergen said.

Westbound traffic was reduced to a single lane, while both inbound lanes into Ocean City remained open. Investigators are on the scene, and crews were working to remove the wings and tow the plane away, Bergen said.