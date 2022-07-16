A 22-year-old Ocean City man was killed Saturday morning in the crash of a plane in Middle Township, Cape May County, at an airfield on Route 47, police said.

The victim — the pilot — was identified as Thomas Gibson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 9:35 a.m. at Paramount Air Airport. Township police did not offer further details of the incident

They said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the cause of the crash.