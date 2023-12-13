Stalled Ocean City Winery now looking to Somers Point for a new outlet

SOMERS POINT, N.J. — After a very unwelcome start in mainland Upper Township, the owners of Ocean City Winery, now have a new plan to get the wine, cheekily branded for a dry Shore town, to consumers.

They now want to sell the wine in Ocean City residents’ historic go-to place for alcohol: just over the bridge in Somers Point.

Mike Halpern, owner of the winery, which replaced a Christmas Tree farm on Bayaire Road in 2019, said after years of fighting neighbors and municipal lawyers in Upper Township and Cape May County, multiple appeals and hearings before the state Agricultural Board, he is now seeking only to produce the wine in Upper Township, and sell it at the corner of Bay and Delaware avenues in Somers Point.

There would be no retail, and no consumers in Upper Township, he said.

“It’s been really ugly,” Halpern said. “The township and neighborhood ... are not backing off.”

The previous plan

The Halperns’ original idea to have an 80-seat tasting room in Upper Township has been set aside. Neighbors worried about noise, big events, traffic, and the impact of the fertilizer Halpern uses on the vineyard. Anything the Halperns proposed to assuage those concerns made little difference.

The previous plan also hinged in part on whether the Upper Township property was 5 acres, a number that was disputed by neighbors. The Inquirer was seeking comment Wednesday from Richard King, an attorney for the Upper Township neighbors.

Their appeals stemming from the ruling by the state Agricultural Board approving a site plan that only included producing wine on the Upper Township land, and designated the property as a commercial farm, are continuing.

The new plan

In Somers Point, the Halperns have purchased a property at 825 Bay Avenue, across Delaware Avenue from the Anchorage Tavern, with a view of the Bay across the street. They envision an outlet to sell their wine, plus 20 seats for people to drink the wine they’ve purchased. (Or, conveniently, take it down the road to Smitty’s Clam Bar, a BYOB).

“No outside music, no staying open after dark,” Halpern said.

He’s waiting on the approval of the license from the state, and in discussions with Somers Point officials. The location of the property is already in an eating and drinking zone, so Halpern said he does not anticipate much local objection.

For now, he says he’s planning to use the main house on the property as an AirBnB. The wine outlet would occupy “a very large garage” in the back, he said.

Halpern said he’s applied for a “plenary winery” license from the state which requires three acres that will allow him to produce the wine in Upper Township, where he and his wife, Robin, now grow grapes, and open the outlet in Somers Point.

If approved, the plenary license would allow up to 15 similar outlets to sell the wine, he said.

“If we can make the model work, we’ll have more than one of these,” he said.