Everything to know about the 2024 Odunde Festival

One of the largest African American street fests in the country makes its return to Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Odunde Festival, which draws up to 500,000 people annually to celebrate African culture, will fill South Philadelphia streets with traditional music, handmade crafts, artwork, and street and food vendors.

The gathering was created by Lois Fernandez, a former social worker who was inspired to put on the festival after embarking on a Yoruba pilgrimage during a trip to West Africa three years prior. In 1975, she received a $100 grant and started the first Odunde Festival.

Starting out as a gathering of 50 people, the Odunde Festival has expanded to a 15-block celebration and become a staple event in Philly, even in the years following Fernandez’s death in 2017. This year’s event, helmed by CEO Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, will cap off the 49th celebration of African culture.

Here is everything you need to know about the free festival.

Sheen Anthony of Phila. dances to traditional West African dance music performed by Nubienne Productions at the Odunde Festival on South St. in Phila., Pa. on Sun. June 11, 2023. Read more Elizabeth Robertson / Staff Photographer

When is the Odunde Festival?

The main celebration will take place Sunday. Guests will be welcomed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 9 and will be listed as temporary no parking zones.

South Street, between 17th St. and S. Bambrey St. from the 1700 to 2400 blocks 23rd Street, between Lombard St. and South St. from the 500 to 600 blocks 22nd Street, between Lombard St. and Bainbridge St. from the 500 to 600 blocks Grays Ferry Avenue, between South St. and Carpenter St. from 2200 to 2500 blocks

Let’s not forget about parking either. Check out The Inquirer’s guide on parking near Philly’s biggest attractions.

Odunde Festival Procession

The Odunde Festival procession is held at noon each year. Guests meet up and walk to the Schuylkill to offer fruit and flowers to Oshun, the Yoruba goddess of the river. This year, the procession starts at 23rd and South Streets.

Advertisement

Events and performers at the Odunde Festival

Live Music

R&B group Dru Hill will headline this year’s slew of musical performers. Close to 20 artists will get to perform on Odunde’s two stages throughout the day.

Arts and crafts vendors

Dozens of vendors selling jewelry, clothing, and artwork will be sprawled across this year’s festival.

Will there be food and drinks?

The festival brings African, Caribbean, soul, and Brazilian food right to Philadelphia. There will be food vendors all over the 15 blocks of the festival.

Where does the money go?

Odunde is a nonprofit organization. The funds generated by the festival will go toward Odunde 365, which provides yoga, dance, fashion, karate, fitness, videography, and other programs for Philadelphia youth.