The country’s largest African American street festival, Odunde — a Yoruba word meaning “Happy New Year” — is a celebration of African culture typically held in Philadelphia the second Sunday in June, stretching 15 city blocks and drawing half a million people. With two sound stages and more than 100 vendors selling food, clothing, accessories, art, music, beauty items, and home decor, the 10-hour display of black pride has become a beloved community staple, the joy spilling into neighborhoods and onto stoops of South Philly.