A fuel leak discovered early Saturday morning at a gas station in Brookhaven Borough, Delaware County has contaminated an elementary school’s retention pond and Chester Creek.

The creek also runs along and through Aston Township, Chester Township, Upland Borough, and the city of Chester.

The leaked gasoline from the Gas ‘N’ Go at the corner of Coebourne Boulevard and Edgmont Avenue flowed into a storm water system that drains into a retention pond behind Coebourne Elementary School, Brookhaven police said. The storm water system also flows into Chester Creek.

Police warned residents to stay away from the watershed and to keep children and pets away from runoff.

The Brookhaven Fire Company, Delaware County Emergency Management, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection arrived at the scene Saturday morning and cleanup efforts were underway, local emergency officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.