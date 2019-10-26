Those clouds that were the only blight on a splendid October Friday were associated with what has become Tropical Storm Olga, the 15th named storm of the Atlantic Basin season.
And Olga’s leftovers are going to be part of an atmospheric stew that will conspire to make for an unpleasant Sunday.
Another decent soaking is forecast to get underway late Saturday night or overnight Sunday and continue through the day with perhaps an inch added to Philadelphia’s 2.51-inch monthly total by the time it stops, which would bump October precipitation into the above-normal category.
Olga’s remains, ingested into a complex storm system, will be “a bit of a factor,” said Sarah Johnson, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
The National Hurricane Center named Olga at 5 p.m. EDT Friday after it had gained 40 mph peak winds, just 1 mph over the naming threshold.
It was expected to have a brief and unspectacular career. At 5 p.m. it was about 260 miles south of Lake Charles, La., and not so much as a tropical storm “watch” had been issued.
But it did contribute to the clouds that covered much of the Eastern skies on Friday, the weather service said.
Olga was forecast to zip north, merge with a cold front, and lose its name. That front is attached to a storm system expected to move into southern Ontario during the weekend.
Johnson said it will spawn another storm that will be centered just north of Philadelphia, and the upshot of it all will be one wet Sunday.
All indications are that the region will survive this, but some road ponding is possible as this is the time of year when leaves can clog storm drains.