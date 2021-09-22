With the business acumen of a Wharton grad and what prosecutors describe as the recklessness of a common thief, local YouTuber Bill Omar Carrasquillo went in the span of just three years from slinging drugs on a North Philadelphia street corner to running a $30 million streaming TV empire.

He documented every step of that journey in videos posted online that advertised his subscription services — Gears TV and Gears Reloaded, which offered pirated cable TV on the cheap — while garishly flaunting the perks of his newfound wealth.

His slickly produced footage featuring shots of his fleet of muscle cars and luxury vehicles set to hip-hop beats routinely drew views in the millions.

But that all came crashing down Tuesday as federal agents charged Carrasquillo — better known to the nearly 800,000 who subscribe to his YouTube channel as “Omi in a Hellcat” — as the ringleader in one of the most brazen and successful digital piracy schemes of the last decade.

And, of course, his arrest early Tuesday morning at his Swedesboro home was livestreamed on social media, too.

Photos of Carrasquillo, shirtless and in neon boxer-briefs, as agents handcuffed him in his foyer quickly circulated on Instagram. A video of the arrest show agents milling around his foyer, as a woman streaming it live to the internet repeatedly asks: “What is going on?”

The 62-count indictment charges Carrasquillo and two codefendants — Jesse Gonzales, of California and Michael Barone — with copyright infringement, wire fraud, tax evasion and other felonies that could send them to prison for up to decades on the most serious counts.

Prosecutors have also moved to seize $41 million in assets as well as 57 Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Rolls-Royce, and other vehicles that made up Carrasquillo’s impressive fleet and 52 properties he owned across Philadelphia, its suburbs and South Jersey — all fruits, they say, of his illicit business.

And while the federal enforcement action is likely to prove devastating to Carrasquillo’s business, his downfall was not unexpected.

For months, Carrasquillo has openly discussed his status as the target of an FBI investigation on his YouTube channel, admitting in alternatively morose and defiant confessionals to committing tax fraud and possibly other crimes, while predicting he’ll end up in prison.

“You gotta be humble in victory and humble in defeat,” he said in one he posted under the title “THE FBI SEIZED EVERYTHING FROM ME.” “I’m gonna do a couple of years off of this. I’m going to go to jail for a couple of years.”

In others, his tone turned toward the reflective — such as in a 2½-hour interview with another YouTuber last year where he recounted how his father introduced him to the drug trade at age 9, his record of juvenile arrests, and a 2014 incident in which he was robbed of his stash and swore off selling drugs for good.

That, Carrasquillo said, led to the career change that made him a multimillionaire and the business that — despite his other apparent admissions of guilt — he defiantly maintains was not illegal.

“I hit a ... great area and exploited it, and they just didn’t like it,” he said in one 2019 video. “I made a ton of money … I’m only guilty of making money. I ain’t guilty of nothing else.”

At its core, the idea behind his business was simple: Cable TV is expensive, and people would eagerly pay for a cheaper alternative.

And so, using legitimate subscriptions to services like Comcast, Verizon FiOS and DirecTV and set-top cable boxes set up in homes across the country, he and his coconspirators used decoder cards imported from China to strip their encrypted signals, allowing them to be uploaded to dedicated foreign servers.

Users, who accessed the service through hacked hardware like jailbroken Amazon Firesticks, could access full menus of live cable streams and popular on-demand content — like Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and blockbuster movies — all for a subscription fee as low in some cases as $15 month.

Recent studies estimate nearly 7 percent of U.S. households subscribe to services like Carrasquillo’s and that the industry brings in $1 billion a year in revenues in the U.S. alone.

His was not one of the first, but it became one of the most popular between 2016 and 2019, prosecutors said, largely due to its stability, the expansive content library it offered, and its easy-to-navigate user interface that mimicked legitimate cable service’s TV guides.

Gears Reloaded was shut down for good in 2019, roughly around the time the FBI raided Carrasquillo’s Swedesboro home, seizing cars, cash, jewelry, and other assets while stunned neighbors looked on. He has since tried to refashion the company as a lifestyle brand online and has said he is currently living off the proceeds he makes as a YouTube content creator.

In his recent videos, Carrasquillo talks as if he’s given up on getting most of what he lost back. But he has expressed confidence that he can climb his way back to the top.

“I became a millionaire once, and I can do it 150 more times,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read the indictment: