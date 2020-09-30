So, on Wednesday afternoon, she joined the advocacy group One Fair Wage for a small but loud protest that began outside Capital Grille and wound through Center City’s restaurant district, calling for a $15 minimum wage and protections for workers. They were joined by Democratic state lawmakers who on Wednesday introduced a One Fair Wage bill that would guarantee a minimum hourly wage not just for restaurant workers but also for gig workers, for incarcerated people who currently earn as little as 19 cents per hour, and for people with intellectual disabilities in sheltered workshops that may pay just a few dollars an hour.