With at least 1,274 overdose deaths in Philadelphia in 2021 — the city’s greatest death toll to date — chances are you know someone at risk of overdosing, even if you don’t realize it. There are a number of city and state resources for people with addiction, as well as people who use drugs recreationally.

Here are some recommended by OD Stat, Philadelphia’s overdose death review team:

Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a medication that reverses an opioid overdose. Get it sent to your home for free by ordering through NextDistro, a New York-based harm reduction organization, or purchase it at a pharmacy — no prescription needed. Even if you use, or know someone who uses, drugs other than opioids, it’s good to have naloxone around because fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid, has contaminated drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine, and can be particularly dangerous for people without opioid tolerance.

Fentanyl test strips can detect fentanyl in an opioid or other drug to help users avoid an overdose. Get them for free through the mail from NextDistro.

Learn how to reverse overdoses and use fentanyl testing strips at PhillyNaloxone.com.

Check out a free bereavement support program, offered by the city, for people who have lost a loved one in Philadelphia to an overdose.

Call Pennsylvania’s 24-hour hotline, in English and Spanish at 1-800-662-4357, for access to addiction treatment. The state also runs an online database of treatment providers.