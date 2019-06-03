In many ways, ours is an age of cultural disconnect, yet there is an increasing yearning to draw closer to the people and things that help us remember who we are and where we came from. ... We are brought back every time we sit at the kitchen table, preparing meals, sipping tea, pulling recipes and anecdotes from books and poems, calling forth the past; bringing it lovingly into the present. We reclaim a little more of ourselves every time we come together.