A former congressman convicted in the 1970s Abscam investigation was charged Thursday with new allegations that he bribed a poll worker to stuff ballot boxes in local elections.
Federal prosecutors alleged that U.S. Rep. Michael “Ozzie” Myers, now working as a campaign consultant, paid a South Philadelphia judge of elections to fraudulently add votes to candidates who had hired him to represent them in their races between 2014 and 2016 – a process he purportedly described as “ringing up votes.”
The eight-count indictment says, Myers paid election judge Domenick DeMuro of the 39th Ward, 36th Division bribes of between $300 and $5,000 to pad the vote counts for three unwitting judicial candidates who were running for spots on the Court of Common Pleas during the May 2015 Democratic primary.
Prosecutors did not say whether those candidates went on to win their elections or whether the votes added by DeMuro, who pleaded guilty to similar charges in March, were decisive in tipping the outcome.
But they hinted at a wider, ongoing investigation, broadly accusing the former congressman of conspiring with other unnamed election board officials and tampering with vote results for other favored candidates including those running for local, state and federal offices, including members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Myers’ attorney, Arnold R. Silverstein, declined to comment Thursday. His client is expected to surrender for his first court appearance sometime next week.
“If only one vote has been illegally rung up or fraudulently stuffed into a ballot box, the integrity of that entire election is undermined,” U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in a video statement outlining the case against Myers, which includes counts of conspiracy, voter fraud, illegal voting, obstruction of justice and Travel Act violations. “Votes are not things to be purchased and democracy is not for sale.”
The case could mean a return to prison for Myers. The 77-year-old Democrat, represented Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District between 1976 and 1980, only to see his career end with a three-year prison sentence for bribery and a vote by his House colleagues to expel him.
He is best known, though, for one of the most enduring lines to emerge from the Abscam sting operation that brought him down, which involved undercover FBI agents posing as representatives of an Arab sheikh offering cash in exchange for political favors.
“Money talks in this business and bull— walks,” he told the agents on a 1979 FBI recording while accepting a $50,000 bribe.
Since his release from prison, Myers, 77, has refashioned himself as one of the go-to political consultants for candidates looking to navigate the intricacies of ward politics in South Philadelphia.
Across the city, operatives like him, who hold influence with ward leaders and committee people can often make the difference on whether a candidates in down-ballot races, like judicial elections, shows up on sample ballots of an endorsed candidates distributed at polling locations on Election Day.
Several of Myers’ past judicial clients interviewed earlier this year told The Inquirer that while they weren’t sure what he did with the money they paid him, they were advised it was helpful to put him on their campaign payroll.
Myers’ connections run deep in the 39th Ward’s 36th Division — the area where DeMuro served as judge of elections and which lies east of Broad Street stretching from Oregon Avenue in the north to the Schuylkill Expressway in the south, bordered on the east by 12th Street.
His brother, Matthew Myers, is the Democratic leader of Ward 39B; his nephew Jonathan “J.R.” Rowan holds the same position in Ward 39A, and ran unsuccessfully for the state House in 2018.
The Inquirer first identified Myers as the unnamed campaign consultant accused of bribing DeMuro in May. The alleged “ballot stuffing” scheme served as yet another mechanism by which he bolstered his control over his family’s political fiefdom, prosecutors said Thursday.
It “enabled him to take credit for the electoral successes of his Philadelphia-based clients and preferred candidates, secure his standing in local party politics that enabled him to control and influence the 29th Ward and influence the distribution of local patronage jobs,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric L. Gibson wrote in court filings.
Court filings from DeMuro’s case suggest he has been cooperating with the FBI investigation since the FBI confronted him in October 2016.
Among the evidence supporting DeMuro’s plea, prosecutors cited “recordings of [his] conversations with [Myers] heading into the 2016 general election and the 2017 election cycle regarding ‘ringing up’ votes in the past and plans to ‘ring up’ votes in the future.”
In excerpts of those conversations quoted in Thursday’s indictment, Myers allegedly instructed DeMuro on how to hide the bribes he was receiving — including providing fictitious names for the former congressman to address the checks.
“I’m gonna get you a couple checks, there’s no question about that,” the former congressman told DeMuro in one conversation quoted in court papers. “If you want to give me a different name than Domenick DeMuro, that’s your business.”
He also allegedly explained that he wouldn’t be able to pay the bribes until the deadline had passed for his clients’ last campaign finance report prior to primary election.
“You don’t want to be on any [candidate’s campaign finance] report May 7, when the election is May 16,” the indictment quotes him as saying.
In one case, prosecutors said, Myers cut a bribe check made out to DeMuro’s wife, which was later reported on the campaign finance report of one of his clients as payment for “get out the vote” efforts.
Since DeMuro’s guilty plea earlier this year, the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign have pointed to his conduct to bolster their claims of Democratic-backed voter fraud.
DeMuro faces up to 10 years in prison on the most serious charge to which he pleaded guilty at a sentencing hearing scheduled for September.
