A key figure in the Abscam scandal of the 1970s, Myers represented Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District between 1976 and 1980 — a career that ended with a three-year prison sentence for bribery and a vote by his House colleagues to expel him. He is best known, though, for one of the most enduring lines to emerge from that sting operation, which involved undercover FBI agents posing as representatives of an Arab sheik offering bribes in exchange for political favors.