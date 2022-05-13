Accusations among candidates during this election have been flying faster than cars on the Pocono Raceway, but one stood out to us as particularly worthy of further consideration.

This election season, several candidates in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat have been accused of being “carpetbaggers,” an old-fashioned word for someone running for an elected office in a place where they don’t have a real connection or long-standing roots.

While we take no official stand on whether a candidate is a carpetbagger, we do want a representative who knows how to pronounce Schuylkill, who can spell Monongahela, and who can point to Wilkes-Barre on a map.

In that vein, we’d like to propose the Prospective PA Politicians Pop Quiz, a test of candidates’ Pennsylvanian-ness. The questions were developed by me and dozens of Twitter users who answered a call-out. It was all very unscientific.

Do you think your candidate would pass? Would you? Take the quiz and find out.

SPOILERS! Detailed answers below

Part I: General Pennsylvania Knowledge

1) c - Hershey. There is a Mars, Pa., but Mars bars aren’t made there, and while Philly is the home of Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews and Bethlehem is the birth place of Peeps, it’s Hershey that’s known as “The Sweetest Place on Earth.”

2) b - The second-most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania. Though Punxsutawney Phil gets all the glory, no marmot in the state is more ubiquitous than Gus, the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “spokesgroundhog,” who has appeared in more commercials than every politician in history combined. His voice and beady eyes haunt our dreams.

3) d - Pork scraps cooked into a loaf. Some say scrapple is made up of all the parts of a pig they won’t put into hot dogs, others say that like life, the true nature of scrapple can never really be defined, but whatever you call it, it’s a beloved breakfast dish across Pennsylvania.

4) c - The Little League World Series is held every year in South Williamsport. And while The World Series of Potholes doesn’t exist, if it did, Pennsylvania would slay every year.

5) b - Pennsylvania was centrally-located among the original 13 colonies and held them together, like a keystone in an arch. So we were not only the birthplace of this nation, but the glue that held it together. You’re welcome, America.

6) a - The state lizard. Hellbender definitely sounds a lot cooler than just saying salamander.

7) d - The Pennsylvania Farm Show. From people to cows to Gritty, you never know what form the show’s much-anticipated sculpture will take, but you butter believe it will be impressive.

8) b - Convenience stores, specifically, Wawa and Sheetz. The devotion people have to their Pa. convenience stores isn’t logical, it’s personal, and we will die on this hill. Preferably, while eating a Wawa hoagie.

9) a - The Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, also known as the Pine Creek Gorge, is located in Tioga State Forest.

10) c - Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. If you want to be our neighbor in Pennsylvania, it’s best to know that we proudly claim this good citizen as one of our own.

Part II: Pennsylvania Place Names

1) Real. Big Beaver is a borough in Beaver County.

2) Fake, but there is a Bird-in-Hand in Lancaster County.

3) Real. Intercourse is a village in Lancaster County. “It’s okay, you can giggle!” the town’s website reads.

4) Real. Jersey Shore is a borough in Lycoming County. Fun fact: Hunter S. Thompson once took a newspaper job there, thinking he’d accepted a job at the actual Jersey Shore.

5) Real. Blue Ball, also in Lancaster County, got its name from an 18th-century inn that was once located in the town.

6) Real. Gobbler’s Knob is the place where Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow every Groundhog Day to predict the weather for the remainder of winter.

7) Real. Glen Campbell is a borough in Indiana County of about 250 people.

8) Real. Originally called Mauch Chunk, this borough in Carbon County was renamed in 1953 in honor of Olympian Jim Thorpe.

9) Real. Normalville is an unincorporated community in Fayette County.

10) Real. Virginville is a village in Berks County.