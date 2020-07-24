Stacey Witalec, the court’s spokesperson, confirmed that Saylor and Feudale spoke that day in 2012, as did a former top court administrator in a separate interview. In a statement, Witalec said Saylor had asked Feudale about the legal work being done on behalf of Penn State in the scandal. She said such questioning was done “entirely appropriately.” That was disputed by former Chief Justice Ronald D. Castille and others in interviews with The Inquirer.