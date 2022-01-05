Republicans vying to replace Gov. Tom Wolf will face off Wednesday night in the first televised GOP gubernatorial primary debate.

The GOP field is large and growing, with more than a dozen people who have declared they will run. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is so far running unopposed on the Democratic side. The debate tonight includes 13 GOP candidates.

Harrisburg has been divided for seven years between a Republican-controlled legislature and Democratic governor Tom Wolf. Republicans are hoping to reclaim the governor’s mansion in 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

When does the Pa. GOP governor debate start, and how can I watch?

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 5

Start time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST

Location: Schlechter Auditorium at Dickinson College

TV: Broadcast on PCN

Free livestream: https://www.pcntv.com/

Who will moderate tonight’s debate?

The debate will be moderated by former Republican state Rep. Becky Corbin with co-moderators, Allison Coccia, the Director for Political Engagement at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce, and Terry Tracy, who founded the website BroadandLiberty.com

» READ MORE: Who is running for governor in Pennsylvania?

There will be no opening statements and candidates will get 1-minute to answer questions on the economy, jobs, energy, education and governing. The moderators prepare the questions, which are not shared with the candidates ahead of the debate. Each will also get a 1-minute closing statement.

Which candidates will attend?