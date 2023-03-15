Gov. Shapiro says Republicans won’t appeal Pa.’s landmark school funding ruling

Republican lawmakers have indicated they won’t appeal the landmark decision finding Pennsylvania’s school funding unconstitutional, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Wednesday — meaning it will fall now to the governor and Legislature to produce a solution to the broken funding system.

Speaking in the library of George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science in North Philadelphia, Shapiro said leaders have signaled to him that they will not challenge Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer’s February ruling.

“Every single leader in Harrisburg, Republican and Democrat, has accepted this responsibility. They’ve said that to my face,” Shapiro said. “And by virtue of them not appealing this decision, they’ve made it clear that they now bear the responsibility to have equitable and adequate funding for all of God’s children in every one of our 500 school districts.”

The 786-page decision was handed down Feb. 7, but Republicans still have a window to appeal. Legislative leaders did not immediately return requests for comment Wednesday.

Shapiro, who proposed more money for schools in his budget address last week but didn’t announce changes to the way funding is distributed, said he was eager to work with lawmakers to hammer out an equitable way to fund Pennsylvania’s schools.

“This is a great moment of opportunity for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania to both believe in the next generation and invest in them,” said Shapiro, who as attorney general filed an amicus brief in support of the school districts, parents and organizations that sued the state in 2014.

This is a developing story and will be updated.