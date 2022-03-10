For more than 150 years, Pennsylvania’s constitution has required the state to provide a “thorough and efficient” system of education.

But in its poorest communities, a lawyer for plaintiffs challenging Pennsylvania’s school funding said Thursday, children are attending school in crowded, crumbling buildings without up-to-date textbooks, or staff to provide reading and math interventions — despite test scores showing students aren’t proficient in state standards.

“And why is that?” said the lawyer, Katrina Robson. “Because educational funding in Pennsylvania has become politicized.”

Her contention — that lawmakers had failed to assess or deliver the money required to meet the constitutional mandate, instead permitting “a system of educational haves and have nots” in a state that relies more heavily than most on local revenue to fund schools — came during closing arguments before a Commonwealth Court judge in Harrisburg in a landmark trial that began in November over how Pennsylvania pays for public education. A ruling won’t come for months, and appeals are expected.

» READ MORE: Testimony in Pennsylvania’s school funding trial is over. What happens now?

The plaintiffs — six school districts, including Delaware County’s William Penn, along with several families and statewide organizations — are asking the court to find Pennsylvania’s approach to funding schools unconstitutional. They allege the state is violating both the “thorough and efficient” standard and the constitution’s equal protection clause, depriving students in less affluent communities of the educational quality available to those in wealthier districts.

“A system that strands children capable of learning in districts that lack the resources necessary to teach them cannot be considered thorough and efficient,” Robson said. “A system in which hundreds of thousands of students fail to meet state standards in math, English language arts, and science cannot be considered adequate.”

Defendants will make their closing arguments Thursday afternoon. While Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has not contested the case’s claims, Republican legislative leaders — Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and House Speaker Bryan Cutler — have, arguing that Pennsylvania is already meeting constitutional standards, and painting a rosier picture of the public education system than the deprivation depicted by superintendents of the plaintiff school districts.

Robson pushed back on some of those earlier claims Thursday, noting a GOP lawyer’s suggestion during the trial that students “on the McDonald’s track” might not need to meet state academic standards.

The comment “makes a mockery of the education clause,” which was intended “to ensure there would not be a two-tiered system of education in the Commonwealth,” Robson said.

But that tiered system exists, she said, with the Pennsylvania Department of Education reporting “one of the largest gaps of any state in the country” in per-pupil spending between poor and wealthy districts — and corresponding student achievement gaps, Robson said.

Describing the testimony of school officials that couldn’t afford to hire staff needed to improve students’ academic performance, particularly during crucial elementary school years, Robson said lawmakers’ focus on what districts were able to offer students — with lengthy cross-examination noting advanced courses available at various high schools — was misguided.

“The catastrophic failures of this system are not because children look at course guides and aren’t smart enough or industrious enough to seize opportunities,” she said, but “because they were denied those opportunities to begin with, from the very moment they had their needs triaged — as if they were walking into a field hospital instead of a kindergarten.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.