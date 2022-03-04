Scores on Pennsylvania’s standardized assessments fell last year in the state’s first official measure of how students fared during the pandemic. But tens of thousands fewer students took the tests than in 2019, and state officials cautioned against incomplete comparisons.

The state Department of Education on Friday released 2021 results from the Pennsylvania State Standardized Assessments — or PSSAs — given to third through eighth-graders, as well as the Keystone Exams given to 11th graders. With the exception of 11th grade biology, student proficiency scores declined.

Third-grade proficiency scores, for instance, fell from 61.9% to 58.3% on English and 56% to 47.3% on math, while eighth-grade scores dropped from 57.9% to 52.6% on English and 32.2% to 22.1% on math.

At the same time, the number of students who took the tests was significantly smaller: There was a 25% decrease in the number of third-graders participating in testing, and a 31% decrease among eighth-graders. Last school year was marked by disruption with many students learning remotely, and districts returning in-person at different times.

“Historically, standardized assessment results have been an important part of understanding school performance and our work to close achievement and opportunity gaps. But this year’s results are anything but standard,” Deputy Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education Sherri Smith said in a statement, adding that the pandemic “brought tremendous challenges to the school year.”

» READ MORE: COVID-19 has upended education. How will schools solve for learning loss?

Pennsylvania canceled its standardized tests in spring of 2020 as schools closed for in-person instruction. For 2021, schools were allowed to delay testing until the fall.

The differing testing windows along with “sharply reduced student participation rates... make comparisons between school entities and across school years improper,” Smith said.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association, which had called on the federal government to waive testing requirements last year, said the assessments were “an exercise in compliance” that didn’t fully reflect student performance.

“Everyone would expect scores and participation rates to drop in this environment, and no one should be surprised that they have,” said the president of the teachers’ union, Rich Askey. He noted that Pennsylvania was not counting last year’s test results toward teacher evaluations, and that the requirement for students to pass Keystone Exams to graduate had been delayed.

Among 11th graders taking those exams last year, 62.4% were proficient in algebra, 67.6% in biology and 49.6% in literature — a steep drop in the latter subject, with 71.5% of 11th graders scoring proficient in literature in 2019. (That same year, 63.3% of 11th graders scored proficient in algebra, and 63.2% in biology.)

However, only 11,000 students took the literature exam in 2021, according to the education department — less than 10% of the 119,000 who took it in 2019. The number of biology test-takers also significantly dropped, from 119,000 to 57,000, while algebra test-takers saw a less dramatic decline, from 120,000 to 102,000.