Pennsylvania’s public education system is broken, a lawyer for plaintiffs suing the state said during openings Friday of a historic funding trial.

That’s clear whether one looks at gaps between rich and poor school districts or students’ lack of proficiency on standardized tests, the lawyer, Katrina Robson, told a Commonwealth Court judge in Harrisburg. But beyond the numbers, she said, is a human toll, shaping the futures of hundreds of thousands of children who are being deprived of resources.

Robson cited how the athletic director for Delaware County’s William Penn School District sees his job as “selling hope” to children who didn’t have a weight room until he salvaged cast-off equipment from a school in Ohio, and how the “lucky few” elementary students who get reading intervention in the Greater Johnstown School District must learn in a supply closet. Both, she said, reflect how Pennsylvania’s heavy reliance on local revenues to fund public education is starving schools in its poorest communities.

“There is a systemic, widespread failure, and it is devastating the lives of the children they are responsible for educating, the teachers they are charged with supporting, and the communities they serve,” said Robson, representing the six school districts, including William Penn, and four parents and two statewide organizations arguing that Pennsylvania’s school funding is so inadequate and inequitable as to violate the state constitution.

Her 75-minute statement to Judge Renee Cohn Jubilerer — in a proceeding with limited courtroom seating but streamed online — launched what is expected to be possibly months of testimony and argument over whether the state should be ordered to fix its funding system. Later on Friday the judge will hear opening statements from from GOP legislative leaders, likely arguing that Pennsylvania students are succeeding under the current funding system, and that the state’s public schools are better funded than most nationally.

Averages, however, conceal stark disparities between rich and poor districts — with gaps that the Pennsylvania Department of Education has said are among the widest nationally, Robson said.

“We aren’t talking about minor imperfections,” she said — referring to a pretrial statement by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman that said “imperfect is not unconstitutional.”

Friday’s statements followed a long road for the case, which was filed in 2014 and initially rejected by the Commonwealth Court as outside its purview. But it was revived in 2017 by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, which decided for the first time that courts could intervene in evaluating whether the state was providing the “thorough and efficient” system of education promised by its constitution.

The delegates to Pennsylvania’s constitutional convention in 1873 “viewed the education clause as second in importance to no other,” Robson said, and crafted a guarantee that requires “more than a bare minimum” — serving all children, “not just some.”

She said the state isn’t putting enough money into education overall — citing a study commissioned by the General Assembly and written into law more than a decade ago that identified what it would cost to provide an adequate education in each of the state’s 500 districts. Using that analysis, the current shortfall is $4.6 billion, Robson said. Pennsylvania’s main subsidy for public schools is about $7 billion.

While Pennsylvania adopted a funding formula in 2016 that steers more money to poorer districts, it only applies to a fraction of what the state spends on public education — meaning most state aid to schools is based on decades-old demographics that don’t account for increased poverty or needs, Robson said.

The system disproportionally challenges poorer districts. Explaining how reliance on local taxes — which account for more than half of all funding for Pennsylvania’s public schools — skews what schools can spend, Robson described how, if it were to tax residents at the average statewide rate, the New Hope-Solebury district can net $21,000 per pupil. Meanwhile, the rural Shenandoah Valley district in Schuylkill County — one of the plaintiffs in the case — would only get $4,000.

That has an impact, Robson argued. In the state’s poorest districts, fewer than 30% of students are considered proficient in math, and fewer than 45% in English language arts. And students from low-income families who attend better-funded school districts score higher than similarly disadvantaged peers in districts with less money: In the state’s wealthiest districts, 40% of low-income students are proficient in math, while fewer than 25% in the poorest districts are.

There are high-achieving students in poorly funded school districts, Robson said. But just because some students succeed — or administrators and teachers in those districts are sometimes able to provide advanced courses or dig out of their own pockets to provide classroom supplies — doesn’t mean the education system passes muster, she said.

“That makes them heroes,” Robson said. “It does not make the schools adequately funded.”

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Education are also defendants in the case. But their lawyer did not appear to challenge plaintiffs’ claims Friday, instead describing for the judge the role of standardized testing and strategies education officials believe will close achievement gaps, including improved early education programs, academic and behavioral interventions, and sufficient numbers of teachers and counselors.