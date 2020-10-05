Reliant on donations from diaper manufacturers as well as monetary contributions, Goldblum said her organization is still hoping that $200 million in emergency funding to support diaper distribution programs will be included in the COVID-19 relief package being negotiated in Washington. It is, Goldblum said, a bi-partisan request led by Senators Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) and Joni Ernst (R., Iowa). Members of the House of Representatives are also looking for solutions, backing a continued push to pass the End Diaper Need Act of 2019. The bill would provide grants to diaper banks and similar organizations to distribute diapers to those in need.