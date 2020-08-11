“The defendant, who has been used to a lifestyle of having several homes, multiple expensive cars, vast sums of money, a private jet and near limitless resources, now is a person facing not only a loss of that entire lifestyle but near certain conviction for [a firearms] offense that will result in incarceration,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan B. Ortiz wrote in court filings in advance of Tuesday’s proceedings. He “has a significant motivation, therefore, to flee.”