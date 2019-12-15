Eleanor was born in January 2015. Toward the end of that year, Anne Grace was struggling with a raft of health problems: fatigue, indigestion, weight loss. A surgeon removed an inflamed appendix, along with another growth on her pelvic wall. A week later, he handed them a medical report. The words “malignant” and “metastatic” loomed out. “I said, ‘This is cancer.’ He said, ‘yes,’ with tears in his eyes. It was pretty brutal,” Anne Grace says. They would have to leave South Africa and seek specialty care in the United States — in Philadelphia, it turned out, not far from Coleman’s family.