But there were more children in her vision of the future: a passel of godchildren and neighbor children and foster children like the ones who filled her grandmother’s home. Bray’s own mother and aunt were raised in foster care after their mother died, and it was her aunt’s foster mom who became Bray’s role model. “I said, ‘Grandma, I’m going to be just like you. I’m going to have all these kids in my house.’”