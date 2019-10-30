Their wedding was in character: a walk out of the church as guests blew bubbles; a reception that included outdoor games of Jenga and bocce; a send-off with flashing sparklers. But what they remember most is the moment when they locked eyes just after the priest’s opening remarks. “I love you,” they mouthed, and then Elizabeth, never much of a crier, began to weep. Noah handed over his pocket square to blot her tears.