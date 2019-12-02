They wed in 2010, in a small art center in Ephrata, near Tom’s extended family. They created handmade invitations, and Julie sewed her own dress. The aisle was a grassy pathway. Guests sat where they pleased. And in lieu of vows, the friend who officiated read letters that Julie and Tom had written to each other, but didn’t share before the ceremony. During the years both were hustling for work in the theater, while trying to manage daily life in New York, children seemed out of the question, both practically and emotionally. But Julie began to wonder, watching older actors who seemed ambivalent about their childlessness: If they opted not to have kids, was that the “small choice"?