As she neared 35, she began to change her mind. First, though, was one more destination on her pre-kid bucket list. “I wanted to go to Africa. My ancestors came through the trans-Atlantic slave trade, and Ghana was considered the gateway.” They toured the “castles” — “dungeons, really,” Sherilyn says — where enslaved people were held before the voyage. The trip was “bittersweet. Familiar and unfamiliar. It was about reconnecting: eating the food, being around the people, listening to the music.”