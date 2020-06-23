This isn’t the first time Council has taken up the parking workers’ cause: Council passed another Parker-sponsored, 32BJ-backed measure last year that gave these workers “just cause” protection, making it illegal to fire them without proving it was warranted. One “just cause” complaint has been filed so far, said Candace Chewning, spokesperson for the city’s Office of Labor. Council also passed a law mandating minimum staffing levels at parking companies.