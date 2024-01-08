Parkway Central Library will reopen its doors on Saturdays

It’s been three years since Philadelphians could spend a Saturday at Parkway Central Library. That’s changing next week.

Beginning Jan. 20, folks will once again be able to visit the Vine Street library on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the latest Philadelphia library to reoffer weekend services amid a post-pandemic rebound. Earlier this month, 12 other Philadelphia branches also reopened their doors for Saturday services.

Most services are set to reopen Saturdays at Parkway Central, although the Business Resource and Innovation Center, Culinary Literacy Center, Interlibrary Loan, and Senior Services will remain closed on weekends.

The library’s weekend reopening marks a turning point for Parkway Central, which, like most of the city’s 54 branches, hasn’t been able to provide services on Saturdays since the pandemic amid COVID-19 restrictions, city budget cuts, and staff shortages.

“We want to make sure we have enough staff to provide a safe environment for folks to come into; as well as being able to serve our residents when they come into our branches,” said Trenton Smiley, the Free Library’s deputy director of communications and engagement.

Since last year, 22 of the city’s 54 branches have reopened on Saturdays. Officials previously planned to reopen all libraries by this month — not all for weekend hours — but have now pushed that deadline to the spring, as six branches remain closed for renovations and improvements.

These are the other Philadelphia library branches that are now open on Saturdays:

All are open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding city holidays.