Parkway Central Library will reopen its doors on Saturdays
The library is joining 12 other branches that resumed weekend services this month.
It’s been three years since Philadelphians could spend a Saturday at Parkway Central Library. That’s changing next week.
Beginning Jan. 20, folks will once again be able to visit the Vine Street library on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the latest Philadelphia library to reoffer weekend services amid a post-pandemic rebound. Earlier this month, 12 other Philadelphia branches also reopened their doors for Saturday services.
Most services are set to reopen Saturdays at Parkway Central, although the Business Resource and Innovation Center, Culinary Literacy Center, Interlibrary Loan, and Senior Services will remain closed on weekends.
The library’s weekend reopening marks a turning point for Parkway Central, which, like most of the city’s 54 branches, hasn’t been able to provide services on Saturdays since the pandemic amid COVID-19 restrictions, city budget cuts, and staff shortages.
“We want to make sure we have enough staff to provide a safe environment for folks to come into; as well as being able to serve our residents when they come into our branches,” said Trenton Smiley, the Free Library’s deputy director of communications and engagement.
Since last year, 22 of the city’s 54 branches have reopened on Saturdays. Officials previously planned to reopen all libraries by this month — not all for weekend hours — but have now pushed that deadline to the spring, as six branches remain closed for renovations and improvements.
These are the other Philadelphia library branches that are now open on Saturdays:
Cecil B. Moore Library | 2320 Cecil B. Moore Ave. (19121) | 215-685-2766
Charles L. Durham Library | 3320 Haverford Ave. (19104) | 215-685-7436
Eastwick Library | 2851 Island Ave. (19153) | 215-685-4170
Fumo Family Library | 2437 S. Broad St. (19148) | 215-685-1758
McPherson Square Library | 601 East Indiana Ave. (19134) | 215-685-9995
Nicetown-Tioga Library | 3720 N. Broad St. (19140) | 215-685-9790
Queen Memorial Library | 1201 S. 23rd St. (19146) | 215-685-1899
Ramonita G. de Rodriguez Library | 600 W. Girard Ave. (19123) | 215-686-1768
Richmond Library | 2987 Almond St. (19134) | 215-685-9992
Tacony Library | 6742 Torresdale Ave. (19135) | 215-685-8755
Torresdale Library | 3079 Holme Ave. (19136) | 215-685-0494
West Oak Lane Library | 2000 E. Washington Lane (19138) | 215-685-2843
All are open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding city holidays.